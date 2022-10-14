local bowling Oct 14, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save K OF C MEN'S DUCKPIN LEAGUEHigh game -- Jay Fornof 163, Hunter Redfield 144, Bubba Watson 142. High series -- Matt McGinty 381, Matt Kulinski 373, Mike Eismont 364. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Ads Display Ads Nelson Weaver Auctioneer Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department Franklin VFW Bulletin More Special Editions Special Editions Halloween Party Planner Applefest 2022 Family Focus To Your Health Fall Wheels College/Pro Football High School Football Back To School Most Viewed Articles Knox gets 413 yards in OC’s 38-21 win Backup QB takes over after Kansas' Daniels injured vs TCU Franklin couple honored at Catholic Charities gala Masses returning to OC's St. Joseph Church this weekend Longtime Rogers' Gym owners turning reins over after 36 years Applefest leaves a warm feeling on a fall day Police & Fire Calls - Oct. 12 Fire displaces family of 7 Applefest's festive spirit in full swing Police & Fire Calls - Oct. 10 Display Ads Nelson Weaver Auctioneer Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department Franklin VFW Central Electric Cooperative Bulletin