MERCHANTS DUCKPIN
Standings -- Klapec Trucking Co. 21-11, Dasher Trucking 20-8, Reinsel Funeral Home 18-10, Ultra Graph-X 8-20, Shawgo Real Estate 2-26.
High game -- Drew Reinsel 198-138, Scott Kurschinske/Chris Wolfgong 134, Tom McClelland 132.
High series -- Reinsel 467, Kurschinske 373, McClelland 372.
TUESDAY NITE MENS
Standings -- Seigworth Road Supply 12-4, Larry's Clippers 11-5, Carquest 10-6, Lutz Concrete Construction 10-6, Digital Styles 9-7, Ashland Homes 7-9, Five G Farm 7-9, Linmas Pharmacy 7-9, Mattern CPA, LLC 6-10, Colony Homes 1-15.
High game -- Shane Buzard 267, Steve Ace 258, Devin Dunkle 235.
High series -- Dunkle 660, Sawyer Reed 637, Dan Ace 636.