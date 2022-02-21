AARP
Standings -- K Zam 20-4, Ralph Raiders 18-6, 3 Guys 1 Gal 17-7, Aces & Deuces 13-11, Alley Cats 13-11, Shooting Stars 13-11, Our Gang 12-12, Woodsplitters 11-13, Joe's Bar 11-13, 4 Kings 10-14, Spare Timers 10-14, 2 Guys 2 Gals 10-14, Pinpushers 7-17, Classy Chicks 3-21.
High game men -- Glenn Beichner 278, Sam Luchs 258, Dick Kiskadden 238.
High game women -- Penny Bickel 196, Marilyn Williams 185, Nancy Hawkins 183.
High series men -- Beichner 730, Luchs 687, Kiskadden 625.
High series women -- Williams 494, Diane McFall 485, Bickel 473.
CITY TENPIN
Standings -- Schiffer Custom 17-4, Oil City Bowl Movements 15-6, Seneca Lanes 14-7, World of Wheels 12-9, Victorian City 11-10, Safe Lite 9-12, Village Auto 2-19.
High game -- Josh Stover 279, Brian Huffman 277, Brian Kratzer 266.
High series -- Mike Cook 771, Stover 739, Rob Ziegler 739.
LES FRICKSHUN MIXED
Standings -- Mike Rust 38-18, Neely Farm & Excavating 32-24, Oddballs 32-24, Franklin Service 31-25, Liberty Electronics 28-28, Team 7 27-29, Hartland Homes 26-30, Last Call 25-31, Run It Out 25-31.
High game men -- Jimmie Clelland 267, Bill Hart Sr. 247, Jeffrey Harbaugh 236.
High game women -- Jenn King 243, Brittany Irwin 236, Adriane Beer 211.
High series men -- Harbaugh 669, Clelland 655, Todd McGill 618.
High series women -- Irwin 668, King 639, Bean Glatt 534.
LADYBIRDS
Standings -- Chickadees 26-10, Doves 22-14, Old Crows 21-15, Peacocks 21-15, Wrens 21-15, Blue Jays 18-18, Finch 15-21.
High game -- Joan Socha 191, Michelle Semprevivo 176, Toni Hawke/Nancy Stoyer 168.
High series -- Semprevivo 498, Stoyer 496, Nuan Thomas 483.
BETTER BUSINESS
Standings -- BM Floors 63-37, Franklin Concrete 62-38, Disruption 60-40, Schoch Construction 52.5-47.5, Oil City Automotive 51-49, Sandbaggers 50-50, Venango Machine 46.5-53.5.
High game -- Drew Young 279, Nyk Beer 256, Jeffery Harbaugh 248.
High series -- Jeff Engles 684, Beer 672, Harbaugh 658.
BOB EVANS
Standings -- Managers 25.5-10.5, Grill 21-15, KP 20-16, Servers 18-18, Greeters 13-23, Tankers 10.5-25.5.
High game -- Rick Whitling 199, Dale White 197, Brian Mason 176.
High series -- White 544, Whitling 512, Mason 467.