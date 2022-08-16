SLEEPY HOLLOW SENIOR CITIZEN LEAGUE

Low gross -- T. Blair 34.

Low net -- C. Kinney 32.

Flag blind score -- L. Legler.

11 putts or under -- Goodrich.

Attendance drawing -- B. Kriek.

Closest to pin off tee -- F. Hummel (#5), Zitterbart (#7).

Closest to  pin second shot -- Richardson (#6).

Longest putt -- Don Owen (#9).

Blind gross -- T. Schell.

Flight winners

First Flight -- Lenar -2, T. Blair -1, D. Phillips E.

Second Flight -- C. Kinney -5, G. McClimans -5, Goodrich -1.

Third Flight -- J. McVay -5, Adamczyk -3, Butchart -3.

Fourth Flight -- Zitterbart -1, D. Holmes E, B. Kriek E.

FRIDAY LADIES LEAGUE

Team standings -- Team #4 10-4, Team #5 9-5, Team #6 8-6, Team #1 6-8, Team #2 6-8, Team #3 3-11.

Team results -- Team #5 def. Team #1, 108-113; Team #4 def. Team #2, 102-114; Team #6 def. Team #3, 118-135.

Low gross -- P. Mook 37, L. McAndrew 40, W. Crawford 43.

Low net -- N. Rudisille 28, W. Crawford 33, L. McAndrew 34.

Low putts -- D. Lerch 13, L. McAndrew 13, K. Pullease 14, P. Mook 16, B. Lovett 16, N. Rudisille 16.

Chip-in -- L. McAndrew (#3).

Birdie -- L. McAndrew (#4).

Drawing -- P. Dolecki.

Longest drive -- P. Mook (#8).

Longest putt -- J. Krizon (#1).

