SLEEPY HOLLOW SENIOR CITIZEN LEAGUE
Low gross -- T. Blair 34.
Low net -- C. Kinney 32.
Flag blind score -- L. Legler.
11 putts or under -- Goodrich.
Attendance drawing -- B. Kriek.
Closest to pin off tee -- F. Hummel (#5), Zitterbart (#7).
Closest to pin second shot -- Richardson (#6).
Longest putt -- Don Owen (#9).
Blind gross -- T. Schell.
Flight winners
First Flight -- Lenar -2, T. Blair -1, D. Phillips E.
Second Flight -- C. Kinney -5, G. McClimans -5, Goodrich -1.
Third Flight -- J. McVay -5, Adamczyk -3, Butchart -3.
Fourth Flight -- Zitterbart -1, D. Holmes E, B. Kriek E.
FRIDAY LADIES LEAGUE
Team standings -- Team #4 10-4, Team #5 9-5, Team #6 8-6, Team #1 6-8, Team #2 6-8, Team #3 3-11.
Team results -- Team #5 def. Team #1, 108-113; Team #4 def. Team #2, 102-114; Team #6 def. Team #3, 118-135.
Low gross -- P. Mook 37, L. McAndrew 40, W. Crawford 43.
Low net -- N. Rudisille 28, W. Crawford 33, L. McAndrew 34.
Low putts -- D. Lerch 13, L. McAndrew 13, K. Pullease 14, P. Mook 16, B. Lovett 16, N. Rudisille 16.
Chip-in -- L. McAndrew (#3).
Birdie -- L. McAndrew (#4).
Drawing -- P. Dolecki.
Longest drive -- P. Mook (#8).
Longest putt -- J. Krizon (#1).