SENIOR CITIZEN LEAGUE
at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course
Low gross -- A. Keith 34.
Low net -- Harrison 34.
Flag blind score -- S. Bell.
Attendance drawing -- M. Hummel.
Closest to pin off tee -- Denny Hoover (#5), C. McClelland (#7).
Closest to pin second shot -- Mike Bott (#6).
Longest putt -- D. McGee (#9).
Blind gross -- G. Braughler.
Flight winners
First flight -- D. Bartlett -2, Snyder E, B. Martin +1.
Second flight -- K. Irwin -1, B. Rial E, J. Coxson +1.
Third flight -- Harrison -3, B. Weaver +3, Butchart +3.
Fourth flight -- Gifford +1, DeWoody +3, G. Fox +4.