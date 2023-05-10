SENIOR CITIZEN LEAGUE

at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course

Low gross -- A. Keith 34.

Low net -- Harrison 34.

Flag blind score -- S. Bell.

Attendance drawing -- M. Hummel.

Closest to pin off tee -- Denny Hoover (#5), C. McClelland (#7).

Closest to pin second shot -- Mike Bott (#6).

Longest putt -- D. McGee (#9).

Blind gross -- G. Braughler.

Flight winners

First flight -- D. Bartlett -2, Snyder E, B. Martin +1.

Second flight -- K. Irwin -1, B. Rial E, J. Coxson +1.

Third flight -- Harrison -3, B. Weaver +3, Butchart +3.

Fourth flight -- Gifford +1, DeWoody +3, G. Fox +4.

0
0
0
0
0