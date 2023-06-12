FRANKLIN LADY ELKS LEAGUE
Team standings -- Team #5 4-0, Team #1 2-2, Team #4 2-2, Team #6 2-2, Team #2 1-3, Team #3 1-3.
Team results -- Team #5 def. Team #1, 106-107; Team #4 def. Team #2, 104-122; Team #3 def. Team #6, 107-115.
Low gross -- P. Mook 39, B. Judson 44, C. Richards 45.
Low net -- N. Laskovich 33, Richards/Judson/P. Wood 34, Mook/L. Rice/H. Henry 35.
Low putts -- Mook/S. Mays 13, Richards/J. Miller/M. Baughman 15, B. Brightbill 16.
Chip-in -- P. O'Polka (#2).
Drawing -- S. Mays.
Birdie -- P. Mook (#8).
Longest putt (#5) -- D. McVay.
Closest third shot (#4) -- B. Judson.