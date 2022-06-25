SLEEPY HOLLOW GOLF COURSE

SENIOR CITIZEN LEAGUE

Low gross -- B. Neidich 34.

Low net -- C. Couch 29.

Flag blind score -- L. Legler.

11 putts or under -- B. Neidich.

Attendance drawing -- J. Thomas.

Closest to pin off tee -- S. Snyder (#5, #7).

Closest to pin second shot -- B. Taylor (#6).

Longest putt -- M. Hines (#9).

Blind gross -- M. Smith.

Flight winners

First Flight -- M. Cook -3, B. Eakin -2, Mooney -2.

Second Flight -- McAndrew -6, J. Coxson -2, G. Baker -2.

Third Flight -- Hinkson -2, R. Bowen -2, Dan McAlevy -2.

Fourth Flight -- C. Couch -8, W. Boughner -6, L. Ames -4.

