SLEEPY HOLLOW GOLF COURSE
SENIOR CITIZEN LEAGUE
Low gross -- B. Neidich 34.
Low net -- C. Couch 29.
Flag blind score -- L. Legler.
11 putts or under -- B. Neidich.
Attendance drawing -- J. Thomas.
Closest to pin off tee -- S. Snyder (#5, #7).
Closest to pin second shot -- B. Taylor (#6).
Longest putt -- M. Hines (#9).
Blind gross -- M. Smith.
Flight winners
First Flight -- M. Cook -3, B. Eakin -2, Mooney -2.
Second Flight -- McAndrew -6, J. Coxson -2, G. Baker -2.
Third Flight -- Hinkson -2, R. Bowen -2, Dan McAlevy -2.
Fourth Flight -- C. Couch -8, W. Boughner -6, L. Ames -4.