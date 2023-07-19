FRANKLIN EAGLES LEAGUE
Team standings -- Team #3 21.5, Team #6 15, Team #5 12, Team #2 12, Team #1 9.5, Team #4 2.
Team results -- Team #3 def. Team #6, 208-222; Team #1 def. Team #5, 214-218; Team #2 def. Team #4, 215-219.
Low gross -- Colt Hughes 33, Alton Keith/Ryan Meyer/Scott Beightol 35.
Low net -- Ed Turner 30, John Miller/Tim Lyons 31.
Closest to pin off tee -- Steve Cutchall (#7).
Closest to pin second shot -- Charlie Reed (#6).
Longest putt -- Dave Sibble (#1), Chip Bell (#9).
Drawing -- Steve Garich.