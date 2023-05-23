SENIOR CITIZEN LEAGUE
at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course
Low gross -- B. Neidich 36.
Low net -- W. Donaldson 34.
Flag blind score -- J. Slater.
Closest to pin off tee -- Jeff Baughman (#5), Gary Baker (#7).
Closest to pin second shot -- R. Riddle (#6).
Longest putt -- Sam Lyons (#9).
Blind gross -- Bob Davis.
Flight winners
First flight -- J. Hoover -2, Klinger -1, Bob Davis E.
Second flight -- B. Palmer -2, D. Fisher -1, G. McClimans -1.
Third flight -- W. Donaldson -3, R. Lore -1, M. Krepp +1.
Fourth flight -- Bingman -3, S. Eicholz +2, Gifford +2.