SENIOR CITIZEN LEAGUE

at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course

Low gross -- B. Neidich 36.

Low net -- W. Donaldson 34.

Flag blind score -- J. Slater.

Closest to pin off tee -- Jeff Baughman (#5), Gary Baker (#7).

Closest to pin second shot -- R. Riddle (#6).

Longest putt -- Sam Lyons (#9).

Blind gross -- Bob Davis.

Flight winners

First flight -- J. Hoover -2, Klinger -1, Bob Davis E.

Second flight -- B. Palmer -2, D. Fisher -1, G. McClimans -1.

Third flight -- W. Donaldson -3, R. Lore -1, M. Krepp +1.

Fourth flight -- Bingman -3, S. Eicholz +2, Gifford +2.

