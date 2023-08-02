FRANKLIN EAGLES LEAGUE
Team standings -- Team #3 34.5, Team #2 25, Team #6 24, Team #5 17, Team #4 10, Team #1 9.5.
Team results -- Team #3 def. Team #6, 204-237; Team #4 def. Team #1, 209-243; Team #2 def. Team #5, 214-215.
Low gross -- Abe Lewis 35, Scott Beightol 35.
Low net -- Eugene Ray 31.
Closest to pin off tee -- Scott Beightol (#7).
Closest to pin second shot -- Steve Prichard (#6).
Longest putt -- Alton Keith (#1), Corey Breene (#9).
Drawing -- Gary Wood.
FRANKLIN ELKS LEAGUE
Team standings -- Birdies 29.5, Pars 26, Bogies 26, Eagles 25.5, Double Bogies 15, Aces 13.
Team results -- Birdies def. Eagles, 183-196; Bogies def. Double Bogies, 168-175; Pars def. Aces, 174-185.
Low gross -- Matt Wood 35.
Low net -- Ed Turner 31.