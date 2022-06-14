SENIOR CITIZEN GOLF LEAGUE
First Flight
Low gross -- (27) Bell, Keith, Reed.
Low net -- (25) B. Cook, J. Thomas, M. Cook.
Second Flight
Low gross -- (31) P. Brown, B. Weaver, R. Lehrian, M. Bott.
Low net -- (23) B. Brown, S. Snyder, B. Miller, Jr. Miller.
Third Flight
Low gross -- (33) A. Binder, W. Donaldson, J. Puleo, R. Graham.
Low net -- (23) D. Dodds, DeWoody, D. Holmes, P. Wygant.
Closest to pin (#5) -- J. Puleo.
Closest to pin (#7) -- B. Cook.
PNA GOLF LEAGUE
Standings -- Team 3 (5-0), Team 4 (4-1), Team 5 (3-2), Team 6 (3-2), Team 1 (2-3), Team 2 (2-3), Team 7 (1-4).
Week 5 results -- Team 1 def. Team 5, 139-151; Team 3 def. Team 7, 139-143; Team 4 def. Team 2, 156-161; Team 6 (bye).
Low gross -- Paul Fox 38.
Low net -- Marcia Fox and Chris McKain 30.
Events -- Cathy Rhoades, Fred Kline.