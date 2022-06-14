SENIOR CITIZEN GOLF LEAGUE

First Flight

Low gross -- (27) Bell, Keith, Reed.

Low net -- (25) B. Cook, J. Thomas, M. Cook.

Second Flight

Low gross -- (31) P. Brown, B. Weaver, R. Lehrian, M. Bott.

Low net -- (23) B. Brown, S. Snyder, B. Miller, Jr. Miller.

Third Flight

Low gross -- (33) A. Binder, W. Donaldson, J. Puleo, R. Graham.

Low net -- (23) D. Dodds, DeWoody, D. Holmes, P. Wygant.

Closest to pin (#5) -- J. Puleo.

Closest to pin (#7) -- B. Cook.

PNA GOLF LEAGUE

Standings -- Team 3 (5-0), Team 4 (4-1), Team 5 (3-2), Team 6 (3-2), Team 1 (2-3), Team 2 (2-3), Team 7 (1-4).

Week 5 results -- Team 1 def. Team 5, 139-151; Team 3 def. Team 7, 139-143; Team 4 def. Team 2, 156-161; Team 6 (bye).

Low gross -- Paul Fox 38.

Low net -- Marcia Fox and Chris McKain 30.

Events -- Cathy Rhoades, Fred Kline.

0
0
0
0
0