LADY ELKS LEAGUE
Team standings -- Team #5 6-1, Team #4 5-2, Team #3 3-4, Team #6 3-4, Team #1 2-5, Team #2 2-5.
Team results -- Team #5 def. Team #1, 105-109; Team #4 def. Team #2, 101-127; Team #3 def. Team #6, 99-107.
Low gross -- P. Mook 34, N. Laskovich 39, D. McVay 44.
Low net -- Laskovich 25, K. Riddle 29, Mook 31.
Low putts -- Laskovich 12, Mook/P. Martin 13, L. Rice/McVay 15.
Chip-ins -- Laskovich (#1), Martin (#3).
Birdies -- Mook (#4, #5, #9), Martin (#6), Laskovich (#1).
Longest putt -- Rice (#9).
Closest to pin on drive -- Mook (#7).