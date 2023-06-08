SENIOR CITIZEN GOLF LEAGUE
Low gross -- Alton Keith 37.
Low net -- R. Miller 33.
Flag blind score -- Zetwick.
Attendance drawing -- A. Bish.
Closest to pin (#5) -- Ken Irwin.
Closest second shot (#6) -- Alton Keith.
Closest to pin (#7) -- T. Bryan.
Longest putt (#9) -- R. Lehrian.
Blind gross -- J. Gressley.
Flight winners
First flight -- R. Miller (-4), Steadman (-3), J. Caffrey (-3).
Second flight -- Finnagin (-1), K. Irwin (-1), J. Holden (-1).
Third flight -- G. Brooks (-4), Wm. Miller (-3), R. Lore (-1).
Fourth flight -- J. Gressley (-3), L. Ames (-1), S. Eichholtz (+1).