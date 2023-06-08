SENIOR CITIZEN GOLF LEAGUE

Low gross -- Alton Keith 37.

Low net -- R. Miller 33.

Flag blind score -- Zetwick.

Attendance drawing -- A. Bish.

Closest to pin (#5) -- Ken Irwin.

Closest second shot (#6) -- Alton Keith.

Closest to pin (#7) -- T. Bryan.

Longest putt (#9) -- R. Lehrian.

Blind gross -- J. Gressley.

Flight winners

First flight -- R. Miller (-4), Steadman (-3), J. Caffrey (-3).

Second flight -- Finnagin (-1), K. Irwin (-1), J. Holden (-1).

Third flight -- G. Brooks (-4), Wm. Miller (-3), R. Lore (-1).

Fourth flight -- J. Gressley (-3), L. Ames (-1), S. Eichholtz (+1).

0
0
0
0
0