SLEEP HOLLOW LADIES LEAGUE
Team standings -- Team 1, 2-0; Team 2, 1-1; Team 3, 0-2; Team 4, 1-1; Team 5, 2-0; Team 6, 0-2.
Results -- Team 1 def. Team 6, 114-136; Team 2 def. Team 3, 114-116; Team 5 def. Team 4, 128-129.
Low gross -- P. Mook 40, L. Gilbert 47, S. Reisinger 47, B. Judson 52.
Low net -- S. Reisinger 32, P. Mook 35, C. Caho 36, K. Pullease 36.
Low putts -- B. Judson 14, K. Thompson 14, P. Mook 15, C. Caho 16.
Birdie -- S. Reisinger, No. 6.
Closest to creek on drive (No. 6) -- B. Judson.
Drawing -- P. Wood.