SLEEPY HOLLOW
SENIOR CITIZEN LEAGUE
Low gross -- A. Keith 35.
Low net -- Sloss 32.
Flag blind score -- D. Haun.
Attendance drawing -- Dr. William Fee.
Closest to pin off tee -- J. Baughman (#5), R. Bowen (#7).
Closest to pin second shot -- D. Zetwick (#6).
Longest putt -- B. DeWoody (#9).
Blind gross -- B. Palmer.
Flight winners
First flight -- P. Wygant -2, T. Neidich -2, Morrison -2.
Second flight -- Sloss -5, Harrison -2, T. Bryan -2.
Third flight -- Finegan -3, R. Lore -3, M. Bott -3.
Fourth flight -- B. Black -2, Bob Miller -1, B. DeWoody +2.