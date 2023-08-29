SLEEPY HOLLOW

SENIOR CITIZEN LEAGUE

Low gross -- A. Keith 35.

Low net -- Sloss 32.

Flag blind score -- D. Haun.

Attendance drawing -- Dr. William Fee.

Closest to pin off tee -- J. Baughman (#5), R. Bowen (#7).

Closest to pin second shot -- D. Zetwick (#6).

Longest putt -- B. DeWoody (#9).

Blind gross -- B. Palmer.

Flight winners

First flight -- P. Wygant -2, T. Neidich -2, Morrison -2.

Second flight -- Sloss -5, Harrison -2, T. Bryan -2.

Third flight -- Finegan -3, R. Lore -3, M. Bott -3.

Fourth flight -- B. Black -2, Bob Miller -1, B. DeWoody +2.

