FRANKLIN LADY ELKS GOLF LEAGUE
Team standings -- Team 2 (1-0), Team 5 (1-0), Team 6 (1-0), Team 1 (0-1), Team 3 (0-1), Team 4 (0-1).
Team results -- Team 2 def. Team 3, 135-141; Team 5 def. Team 4, 107-121; Team 6 def. Team 1, 118-124.
Low gross -- P. Mook 41, M. Baughman 46, K. Sehman 47, N. Eyler 47.
Low net -- M. Baughman 30, P. Mook 36, K. Sehman 38, S. Smith 38.
Low putts -- B. Judson 14, P. Mook 14; B. Brightbill 15, N. Eyler 15; K. Sehman 16, J. Miller 16.
Chip-in -- S. Beightol (#9).
Birdie -- H. Henry.
Closest to pin (#7) -- P. Mook.
Longest putt (#8) -- J. Miller.
Drawing -- P. Mook.