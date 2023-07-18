SLEEPY HOLLOW
SENIOR CITIZEN LEAGUE
Low gross -- Alton Keith 33.
Low net -- E. Winger 30.
Attendance drawing -- Braughler.
Closest to pin off tee -- R. Bowen (#5), Ron French (#7).
Closest to pin second shot -- Alton Keith (#6).
Longest putt -- B. Kriek (#9).
Blind gross -- W. Guth.
Flight winners
First flight -- J. Baughman -3, Ron French -3, Alton Keith -2.
Second flight -- E. Winger -1, S. Lyons, T. Boughner.
Third flight -- C. Kinney -3, R. Graham -2,. Butchart -2.
Fourth flight -- Sherman -3, T. Sloan -1, D. Hoover -1.