SLEEPY HOLLOW

SENIOR CITIZEN LEAGUE

Low gross -- Alton Keith 33.

Low net -- E. Winger 30.

Attendance drawing -- Braughler.

Closest to pin off tee -- R. Bowen (#5), Ron French (#7).

Closest to pin second shot -- Alton Keith (#6).

Longest putt -- B. Kriek (#9).

Blind gross -- W. Guth.

Flight winners

First flight -- J. Baughman -3, Ron French -3, Alton Keith -2.

Second flight -- E. Winger -1, S. Lyons, T. Boughner.

Third flight -- C. Kinney -3, R. Graham -2,. Butchart -2.

Fourth flight -- Sherman -3, T. Sloan -1, D. Hoover -1.

