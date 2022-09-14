agate Local Golf Sep 14, 2022 20 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PNA LEAGUEChampionship Playoffs Team #6 def. Team #3, 174-186.Team #6 is the 2022 PNA Golf League Champions. Team members are: Marcia Fox, Jack Goodrich, Ron Stroup, Jeff Carson, Chris McKain. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Ads Display Ads Discover Oil City Franklin VFW Bulletin More Special Editions Special Editions College/Pro Football High School Football Back To School Hobbies & Leisure Men's Living Seniors Section 2 Seniors Section 1 Youth Baseball-Girls Softball Most Viewed Articles Homegrown Kitchen business in Franklin to hold soft opening Webco workers ‘saved the day’ Oil City woman charged with assault of family members Lots on tap this week during OC homecoming festivities Franklin man among 2 people who die as result of crash Coffee shop to open in former site of Spilling the Beans Police & Fire Calls - Sept. 9 Franklin woman facing trespass, assault charges Franklin man among 2 people who die as result of crash College evacuated in Boston; 1 reported injured after blast Display Ads Discover Oil City Franklin VFW Bulletin