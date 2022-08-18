FRANKLIN EAGLES
End of 2nd Half
Results -- Team 4 def. Team 3, 171-181; Team 1 def. Team 2, 177-188; Team 5 def. Team 6, 178-187.
Standings -- Team 3, 46; Team 4, 39; Team 5, 37.5; Team 6, 28.5; Team 1, 24; Team 2, 14.
Low gross -- Tom Blair 34, Joe Monarch 34, Charlie Reed 35, Steve Henry 36.
Low net -- Dan Baker 31.
Closest to the pin off tee (No. 7) -- Bob Eichholtz.
Closest to the pin second shot (No. 6) -- Alton Keith.
Longest putt (No. 9) -- Matt Wood.
Longest putt (No. 1) -- Scott Beightol.
Drawing -- Gary Baker.