SLEEPY HOLLOW GOLF COURSE

SENIOR CITIZEN LEAGUE

Low gross -- T. Blair 36.

Low net -- D. Greggs 30.

Flag blind score -- B. Palmer.

11 putts or under -- Mooney.

Attendance drawing -- Hricsina.

Closest to pin off tee -- K. Morrison (#5), J. Hoover (#7).

Closest to pin second shot -- B. Neidich (#6).

Longest putt -- M. Bott (#9).

Blind gross -- B. Palmer.

Flight winners

First flight -- B. Neidich -4, B. Martin -3, Morrison -2.

Second flight -- M. Bott -4, J. Neidich -3, Steadman -3.

Third flight -- D. Greggs -7, A. Kush -3, M. Krepp -2.

Fourth flight -- Adamczyk -5, B. Kriek -4, T. Schell -2.

WANANGO EIGHTEEN HOLER LADIES LEAGUE

Game: Ringer Tournament

Day 1

Flight A

Low gross -- Pam Menacher 88, Mariah Hanson 89, Nancy Schmader 90.

Low net -- Schmader 67, Liz Powell 71, Ginny Aaron 70.

Flight B

Low gross -- Sue Neidich 93, Diana Mohnkern 96, Donna Long 97.

Low net -- Neidich 69, Mohnkern 70, Long 71.

Flight C

Low gross -- Amy Ziegler 102, Eileen Anundson 109, Shirley Beightol 109, Terry Motter 117.

Low net -- Beightol 73, Ziegler 75, Motter 78.

Birdies -- Ginny Aaron (#5), Barb Dudzic (#1).

Chip-ins -- Donna Long (#15), Barb Dudzic (#1).

Game low putts -- Ginny Aaron.

