SLEEPY HOLLOW GOLF COURSE
SENIOR CITIZEN LEAGUE
Low gross -- T. Blair 36.
Low net -- D. Greggs 30.
Flag blind score -- B. Palmer.
11 putts or under -- Mooney.
Attendance drawing -- Hricsina.
Closest to pin off tee -- K. Morrison (#5), J. Hoover (#7).
Closest to pin second shot -- B. Neidich (#6).
Longest putt -- M. Bott (#9).
Blind gross -- B. Palmer.
Flight winners
First flight -- B. Neidich -4, B. Martin -3, Morrison -2.
Second flight -- M. Bott -4, J. Neidich -3, Steadman -3.
Third flight -- D. Greggs -7, A. Kush -3, M. Krepp -2.
Fourth flight -- Adamczyk -5, B. Kriek -4, T. Schell -2.
WANANGO EIGHTEEN HOLER LADIES LEAGUE
Game: Ringer Tournament
Day 1
Flight A
Low gross -- Pam Menacher 88, Mariah Hanson 89, Nancy Schmader 90.
Low net -- Schmader 67, Liz Powell 71, Ginny Aaron 70.
Flight B
Low gross -- Sue Neidich 93, Diana Mohnkern 96, Donna Long 97.
Low net -- Neidich 69, Mohnkern 70, Long 71.
Flight C
Low gross -- Amy Ziegler 102, Eileen Anundson 109, Shirley Beightol 109, Terry Motter 117.
Low net -- Beightol 73, Ziegler 75, Motter 78.
Birdies -- Ginny Aaron (#5), Barb Dudzic (#1).
Chip-ins -- Donna Long (#15), Barb Dudzic (#1).
Game low putts -- Ginny Aaron.