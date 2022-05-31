SLEEPY HOLLOW GOLF COURSE
SENIOR CITIZEN GOLF LEAGUE
Low gross -- B. Neidich 37.
Low net -- D. Davis 31.
Flag blind score -- R. Drelick.
11 putts or under -- P. Wolbert, D. Phillips.
Attendance drawing -- Adamczyk.
Closest to pin off tee -- E. Winger (#5), S. Hricsina (#7).
Closest to pin second shot -- B. Martin (#6).
Longest putt -- D. Boughner (#9).
Blind gross -- L. Beightol.
Flight winners
First flight -- B. Neidich -2, S. Bell -1, M. Cook +1.
Second flight -- M. Hines -4, Mooney -3, R. Miller -2.
Third flight -- D. Davis -6, R. Brown -1, D. Phillips -1.
Fourth flight -- B. Cook -3, Hricsina -3, P. Wolbert +2.