SLEEPY HOLLOW GOLF COURSE

SENIOR CITIZEN GOLF LEAGUE

Low gross -- B. Neidich 37.

Low net -- D. Davis 31.

Flag blind score -- R. Drelick.

11 putts or under -- P. Wolbert, D. Phillips.

Attendance drawing -- Adamczyk.

Closest to pin off tee -- E. Winger (#5), S. Hricsina (#7).

Closest to pin second shot -- B. Martin (#6).

Longest putt -- D. Boughner (#9).

Blind gross -- L. Beightol.

Flight winners

First flight -- B. Neidich -2, S. Bell -1, M. Cook +1.

Second flight -- M. Hines -4, Mooney -3, R. Miller -2.

Third flight -- D. Davis -6, R. Brown -1, D. Phillips -1.

Fourth flight -- B. Cook -3, Hricsina -3, P. Wolbert +2.

