SLEEPY HOLLOW SENIOR CITIZEN LEAGUE
Low gross -- Beightol 35.
Low net -- T. Neidich 34.
Attendance drawing -- D. Fisher.
Closest to pin off tee -- F. Hummel (#5), Pete Wygant (#7).
Closest to pin second shot == Jim Caffery (#6).
Longest putt -- M. Hummel (#9).
Blind gross -- F. Klinger.
Flight winners
First flight -- E. Winger -3, Beightol -3, P. Wygant -2.
Second flight == T. Neidich -3, M. Drelick -1, G. Ray -1.
Third flight -- Bingman -2, D. Hoover -2, Donaldson E.
Fourth flight -- S. Eicholz E, Sloss +2, DeWoody +2.