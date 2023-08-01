SLEEPY HOLLOW SENIOR CITIZEN LEAGUE

Low gross -- Beightol 35.

Low net -- T. Neidich 34.

Attendance drawing -- D. Fisher.

Closest to pin off tee -- F. Hummel (#5), Pete Wygant (#7).

Closest to pin second shot == Jim Caffery (#6).

Longest putt -- M. Hummel (#9).

Blind gross -- F. Klinger.

Flight winners

First flight -- E. Winger -3, Beightol -3, P. Wygant -2.

Second flight == T. Neidich -3, M. Drelick -1, G. Ray -1.

Third flight -- Bingman -2, D. Hoover -2, Donaldson E.

Fourth flight -- S. Eicholz E, Sloss +2, DeWoody +2.

0
0
0
0
0