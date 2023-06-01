SLEEPY HOLLOW LADIES LEAGUE
Standings -- Team 1 (4-0), Team 2 (3-1), Team 4 (2-2), Team 5 (2-2), Team 3 (1-3), Team 6 (0-4).
May 26 team results -- Team 1 def. Team 4, 104-107; Team 3 def. Team 5, 102-109; Team 2 def. Team 6, 102-108.
Low gross -- P. Mook 40, L. Gilbert 42, B. Judson 44.
Low net -- B. Judson 31, L. Gilbert 32, L. Beightol 33.
Low putts -- S. Mays 12, P. Mook 12; D. Lerch 15, L. Gilbert 15; N. Eyler 16, E. Monarch 16, B. Judson 16, P. Wood 16.
Chip-ins -- N. Stoyer (#7); D. Lerch (#7).
Birdies -- P. Mook (#1); S. Reisinger (#8).
Longest putt (#5) -- L. Beightol.
Drawing -- P. O'Polka.