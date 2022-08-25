FRANKLIN ELKS LADIES LEAGUE
Team results -- Team 1 def. Team 5, 113-131; Team 4 def. Team 2, 114-116; Team 6 def. Team 3, 127-130.
Team standings -- Team 3 (9-4), Team 1 (8-5), Team 4 (6-7), Team 5 (6-7), Team 2 (5-8), Team 6 (5-8).
Low gross -- K. Sehman 45, J. Henderson 46, D. McVay 46, L. Rice 47.
Low net -- J. Henderson 34, K. Sehman 36, D. McVay 36, P. O'Polka 37.
Low putts -- B. Brightbill 15, J. Henderson 16, P. O'Polka 16, J. Reib 17, N. Eyler 17.
Chip-in -- B. Brightbill (#7).
Birdie -- N. Eyler (#8).
Drawing -- K. Sehman.
Closest third shot (#4) -- D. McVay.
Longest putt (#5) -- P. Heller.