Local Golf

SENIOR CITIZEN GOLF LEAGUE

at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course

Low gross — A. Keith 31.

Low net — J. Thomas 32.

Flag blind score — B. Martin.

Attendance drawing — E. McAlevy.

Closest to pin off tee — J. Beals (#5), J. Klinger (#7).

Closest to pin second shot — A. Keith (#6).

Longest putt — J. Puleo (#9).

Blind gross — L. Bingman.

Flight winners

First flight — J. Brown -4, A. Keith -3, B. Martin -2.

Second flight — R. Miller -2, M. Hummel -1, D. Zetwick -1.

Third flight — J. Thomas -5, R. Graham -3, G. McClimans -2.

Fourth flight — D. Holmes -1, T. Larimore E, D. Hoover +2.

TRI-CITY LEAGUE

Team results — Luxky Hills def. USW 2229#1, 79-88; VFW def. Scierka’s Tavern, 81-82; Eagles def. PNA, 74-76; James Auto def. USW 2229 #2, 87-92; Stubler’s def. Donovan & Bauer, 79-81.

Low gross — Barry Kulp 42, Justin Irwin 45, Mark Riskosky 48, Larry James 49.

Low net — Steve Dye 36, Kyle Winger 36, Troy Donovan 37.

Closest to pin — Mark Riskosky (#6).

