Local Golf
SENIOR CITIZEN GOLF LEAGUE
at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course
Low gross — A. Keith 31.
Low net — J. Thomas 32.
Flag blind score — B. Martin.
Attendance drawing — E. McAlevy.
Closest to pin off tee — J. Beals (#5), J. Klinger (#7).
Closest to pin second shot — A. Keith (#6).
Longest putt — J. Puleo (#9).
Blind gross — L. Bingman.
Flight winners
First flight — J. Brown -4, A. Keith -3, B. Martin -2.
Second flight — R. Miller -2, M. Hummel -1, D. Zetwick -1.
Third flight — J. Thomas -5, R. Graham -3, G. McClimans -2.
Fourth flight — D. Holmes -1, T. Larimore E, D. Hoover +2.
TRI-CITY LEAGUE
Team results — Luxky Hills def. USW 2229#1, 79-88; VFW def. Scierka’s Tavern, 81-82; Eagles def. PNA, 74-76; James Auto def. USW 2229 #2, 87-92; Stubler’s def. Donovan & Bauer, 79-81.
Low gross — Barry Kulp 42, Justin Irwin 45, Mark Riskosky 48, Larry James 49.
Low net — Steve Dye 36, Kyle Winger 36, Troy Donovan 37.
Closest to pin — Mark Riskosky (#6).