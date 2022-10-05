SLEEPY HOLLOW

SENIOR CITIZEN LEAGUE

Low gross -- D. Haun 35.

Low net -- J. Carr 32.

Flag blind score -- Klinger.

11 putts or under -- B. Neidich.

Attendance drawing -- J. McVay.

Closest to pin off tee -- D. Haun (#5), D. Mooney (#7).

Closest to pin second shot -- R. Miller (#6).

Longest putt -- H. Sherman (#9).

Blind gross -- Beightol.

Flight winners

First flight -- D. Haun -2, T. Neidich -1, G. Sterner -1.

Second flight -- J. Carr -5, J. Coxson +1, Ed May +1.

Third flight -- P. Brown -2, T. Hall E, D. Davis +1.

Fourth flight -- Muholland +1, Bingman +2, Wolbert +4.

