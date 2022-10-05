SLEEPY HOLLOW
SENIOR CITIZEN LEAGUE
Low gross -- D. Haun 35.
Low net -- J. Carr 32.
Flag blind score -- Klinger.
11 putts or under -- B. Neidich.
Attendance drawing -- J. McVay.
Closest to pin off tee -- D. Haun (#5), D. Mooney (#7).
Closest to pin second shot -- R. Miller (#6).
Longest putt -- H. Sherman (#9).
Blind gross -- Beightol.
Flight winners
First flight -- D. Haun -2, T. Neidich -1, G. Sterner -1.
Second flight -- J. Carr -5, J. Coxson +1, Ed May +1.
Third flight -- P. Brown -2, T. Hall E, D. Davis +1.
Fourth flight -- Muholland +1, Bingman +2, Wolbert +4.