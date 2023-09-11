GIRLS SOCCER
Clarion 3, Franklin 1
Alexis Coull netted a natural hat trick in the second half to lift visiting Clarion to a 3-1 victory over Franklin in a non-region matchup.
The two teams played to a scoreless tie in the first 40 minutes of action, but Coull took over in the second half with three straight tallies to open up a 3-0 advantage. Riley Brophy got the Knights (1-4 overall) on the board with a goal off a feed from Mazy Shingledecker. Olivia Leccia made 14 saves in net for FHS.
"This was one of the best games we've played so far, and the first half was probably the best we've played all season," Franklin head coach Haley Lavella said.
Franklin will travel to Conneaut Area on Thursday for a 5 p.m. start.
KSAC GIRLS GOLF
Warriors win again
FOSBURG -- Mariska Shunk easily took home medalist honors with a 43 as Moniteau claimed another team win in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls golf mega match played at Foxburg Country Club.
Shunk's low round of the day was five strokes better than runner-up and teammate Kendall Sankey at 48. Samantha Smith followed with a 50 to round out the top three players for the Warriors.
Allegheny-Clarion Valley finished second with a score of 173 as Ruby Watson led the way with a 51 while Laurel Regester carded a 59 and Reagan Best added a 63.
Cranberry ended up third at 188 as Kelsey Hanna posted a 59, Mallory McMasters recorded a 64 and Kayla Hanna added a 65.
Llly Nicewonger notched a 64 as Keystone's only player in the event.
The next KSAC girls mega match will be played Monday at Clarion Oaks Golf Club.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mercyhurst Prep 5, Franklin 0
Courtney Leonard, Vanessa Jarmolowicz and Rory Brugger swept the singles matched in leading Mercyhurst Prep to a 5-0 decision over visiting Franklin in a non-region match.
Leonaard started things off with a 6-3, 6-2 verdict over Alysa Rial at No. 1 singles, Jarmolowicz followed with a 6-0, 6-4 decision over Leaha Rial at No. 2 singles while Brugger completed the sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Abby Wolfe.
The Lakers were also victorious in both doubles matches as the top pairing of Addison Lauer and Payton Arrowsmith downed Angelina Wofford and Ruth Riddle by scores of 6-0, 6-0 while the No. 2 tandem of Abby Koca and Khloe Kensill bested Jasmine Stewart and Brooke Habbyshaw by a similar 6-0, 6-0 scores.
Franklin will return to Region 1 play today at Wilmington.