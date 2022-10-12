C-L 4, Brockway 1
BROCKWAY -- Clarion-Limestone's Thomas Uckert recorded a hat trick while Bailee Verdill added a goal and three assists on Tuesday as the Lions rolled to a 4-1 road win over Brockway.
Uckert scored two of his three goals in the first half as the Lions held a 2-1 lead at intermission. Verdill assisted on both goals.
Uckert's third goal of the match, again off a feed from Verdill, gave C-L a 3-1 cushion and Verdill closed out the scoring with an unassisted goal later in the second half.
Goalie Tyler Bingham made 17 saves for the Lions, who improved to 10-2 on the season.
Clarion-Limestone will recognize its seniors today at home against Keystone.