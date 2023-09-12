Franklin's Caleb Prettyman had a record-setting day and teammate Nadalie Latchaw almost did as well, but Oil City's consistency and depth proved to be too much as the visiting Oilers swept the Knights on Tuesday in a Region 7 cross country meet.
Prettyman won the varsity boys race with a time of 14:09, which not only broke the school record previously held by John Danvers in 2013, but he also bested the course record as well, which was also set in 2013 by Maplewood's Jeremy Parsons.
Jay Prettyman finished second for the Knights with a time of 15:04, which was also under the old school record, but it was all Oilers after that as they took the next five spots to record a 25-34 victory.
Elijah Brosius topped the Oilers in third place with a time of 15:07 while Keegan Kirkwood (fourth), Eli Collins (fifth), Elliot Hulsizer (sixth) and Colin Liederbach (seventh) finished off the scoring runners for OC.
Kyle Phipps (eighth), Jackson Wilson (11th) and Hayden Bellis (12th) were also involved in the scoring for the Knights.
In the girls meet, Latchaw won the varsity girls race after posting the second fastest time in school history with an effort of 17:19, which was just 1.14 seconds off the school record, but the Oilers reeled off the next six spots to secure a 20-41 decision.
Corabel Shiley led the OC contingent in second place with a time of 19:27 while the rest of the pack included Addison Wyant (third), Ella Speece (fourth), Ariana Griffin (fifth), Olivia Vorse (sixth) and Sophia Garmong (seventh).
Also involved in the scoring for the Franklin girls were Gabrielle Ion (eighth), Madison Marsh (ninth), Olivia Tawney (11th) and Emma Ahmadian (12th).
Oil City's Rilee Matalino and Olive Collins won the junior high boys and girls races, respectively.
Both teams will return to action on Tuesday at Lakeview.
Orioles sweep Tigers
GUYS MILLS -- Ethan Knapp won the boys race and Isabel Griffin the girls as Rocky Grove hit the road to sweep Maplewood in its Region 3 opener. The boys won 15-46 and the girls 26-29.
The Orioles took the top five spots in the boys race with Knap taking first with a time of 18:14. He was followed in second, third, fourth and fifth by Easton Adamczyk (18:22), Gauge Gierlach (18:59), Cael Dailey (19:21) and Nathaniel Boley (19:52).
Lincoln Kerr paced the Tigers with a sixth-place finish.
Griffin claimed the girls race with a time of 22:52, while she was joined in the winning effort by Kaylin Jacoby (third, 25:39), Sophie Wehrl (fifth, 27:23), Ellie Coyer (eighth, 29:31) and Riley Baughman (ninth, 31:04).
Shawna Pillar was the top finisher for Maplewood, placing second with a time of 24:27.
The Orioles also swept the junior high races with Preston Keith winning the boys and Brynnlee Burger the girls.
Rocky Grove will next be at the Commodore Perry invitational on Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
C-L 3, Cranberry 0
STRATTANVILLE -- Cranberry dropped to 3-4 on the season after a 25-12, 25-22, 25-19 loss to homestanding Clarion-Limestone in a KSAC showdown.
Ayanna Ferringer notched nine digs, five points and two blocks in the loss and Reyna Watson added six points and two aces.
The Lions took the junior varsity match as well, 25-20, 25-22.
The Berries will travel to Venango Catholic on Thursday.
North Clarion 3, A-C Valley 1
FOXBURG -- Ainsley Hartle collected 12 points, three aces, five digs, 16 assists and two blocks as North Clarion hit the road to take down Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 25-23, 25-19, 15-25, 25-14, in a KSAC clash.
Brenna Thompson added eight points, three aces and six kills to the victory while Alexa Carll had nine points, five kills and three blocks and Kyler Freeman 14 points, six aces, four kills, three blocks and three digs. McKenzie Lencer chipped in with seven points and three kills, Julia Daum with six blocks and five points and Zoey Byham with seven digs.
Bella Ielase led the Falcons (2-2) with 16 points, 12 digs and five kills, Maddy Dehart posted eight kills, eight digs and two blocks while Lexi Altman added 14 assists.
The Falcons won the junior varsity match, 25-14, 25-11. Grace Agostino led the way with five kills and Sarah Bashline added four digs.
A-C Valley will travel to Karns City on Thursday.
BOYS GOLF
Bobcats claim another win
Devon Lauer fired a 35 to take home medalist honors as Clarion won its sixth straight Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys golf mega match held Tuesday at Wanango Country Club.
The Bobcats dominated the leaderboard with five of the top ten individual players to easily take the team victory with a score of 201, 25 strokes better than runner-up Cranberry. Moniteau was third with a 237 while the rest of the order included Clarion-Limestone (239), North Clarion (242), Allegheny-Clarion Valley/Union (251), Keystone (258), Forest Area (269) and Karns City (284).
Kameron Kerle followed with a 40 for the Bobcats while Lucas Mitrosky carded a 41, Avery Kline netted a 42 while Tanner Miller added a 43.
Keystone's Sean Karg was just a shot off the lead with a 36, North Clarion's Ethan Carll was next with a 37 while Cranberry's Cayden Baker (39) and Dalton Wenner (40) as well as C-L's Jack Callen 44) rounded out the top ten scorers.
With only three league mega matches remaining, the Bobcats (54) hold a commanding nine-point lead over the Berries (45) in the league standing. North Clarion is a distant third at 34.5.
The next KSAC mega match will be held Thursday at Clarion Oaks Golf Club.
GIRLS SOCCER
Conneaut Area 8, Oil City 0
Jaidyn Jordan recorded a hat trick while Alayna Ott added a goal and three assists as Conneaut Area blanked homestanding Oil City, 8-0, in a non-region match at the Oil Field.
Hannah Brady chipped in with a goal and two assists for the Eagles, who led 4-0 at the thalf, while Lana Johnston, Maddie Robertson and Kylie Mattera also had a goal apiece.
Goalie Haylee Morini made one save on a shot by Oil City's Emmeline Emanuele.
Oil City goalies Imogen Kulling and Gabby Boocks combined to make 27 saves for coach Stacy Snider's Oilers.