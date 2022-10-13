GIRLS TENNIS
Oilers' season concludes
ERIE -- Oil City's girls tennis team had its season come to a close after dropping all three matches in the District 10 Class 2A Doubles Championships at the Westwood Racquet Club.
The Oilers' No. 1 doubles team of Emily Russell and Cassidy Sutley put up a stern challenge in their first-round matchup before falling 9-7 to the Sharon duo of Megan Messina and Ella Connelly.
Oil City's No. 2 team of Kylee Copley and Breanna Terwilliger, as well as the No. 3 team of Olivia Blauser and Hannah Krug, each fell by 8-1 decisions. Copley and Terwilliger were ousted by Mercyhurst Prep's Sophia Potalivo and Maggie Gallagher while Blauser and Krug were eliminated by the Grove City tandem of Jane Coulter and Emily Williams.