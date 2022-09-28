Bobcats claw Warriors
WEST SUNBURY -- Hayden Weber led a 1-2-3 finish for the Clarion boys cross country team as the Bobcats posted a 17-44 win over homestanding Moniteau in a KSAC meet. There was no team scoring in the girls meet as the two teams combined only had five runners.
Weber crossed the finish line with a time of 19:52 while Jonas Wilshire was second and Josh Turner was third for the Bobcats. The rest of the scoring runners included Caleb Turner in fifth place and Nathan Frederick in sixth.
Allen Matz was the top runner for the Warriors in fourth place while the rest of the top five consisted of Chris Ralston (seventh), Connor Alfreno (10th), Seth Heist (11th) and Devin Brewster (12th).
Moniteau's Jenna Zendron won the varsity girls race while Cecylia Bowser was the only runner for Clarion as she finished in fourth place.