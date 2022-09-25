VOLLEYBALL
Keystone 3, Union 0
KNOX -- Kennedy Kaye served for a team-high 18 points with five of those coming via ace as Keystone rolled to a 25-16, 25-12, 25-10 victory over visiting Union in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference match.
Karley Callander followed with nine points and five aces for the Panthers (8-1 overall) while Leah Exley and Sydney Bell each notched eight kills. Camewron Peters led the team with 18 digs.
The Panthers also won the junior varsity match, 25-18, 25-17. Katherine Burrows led the way with seven kills and 12 digs while Gwyn Manno added nine points, six aces and five kills.
Keystone will return to action today at Oil City.
BOYS SOCCER
Oil City 2, Keystone 0
Dillon Hack and Justin Garland each found the back of the net as Oil City posted a 2-0 victory over visiting Keystone in a non-region match.
Coach Tim Swartzfager's Oilers took a 1-0 lead into the intermission as Hack scored a goal off an assist from Jacob Wenner. Garland added an insurance goal in the second half as Wenner once again had the assist.
That was more than enough offense for the Oilers to get the win as Spencer Greene stopped all eight shots he faced in net.
"Seth Mellring and Keegan Shreffler did a great job commanding the back line and starting our offensive pushes. Cohen Wise worked hard and played well for us all game and Devin Delaney worked the ball up on a nice run and pass to Wenner to set up Garland's goal," Swartzfager said. "It was good to see our guys build some confidence and improve on the basic things we've been working on all year."
CROSS COUNTRY
HERSHEY -- Ethan Knapp crossed the finish line in 23rd place to lead the Rocky Grove boys cross country team to a sixth-place team finish in the White Division of the 16th PIAA Foundation Race.
Knapp finished with a time of 17:50 as the Orioles ended up with a team score of 224. Evan Wolfgong (33rd), Easton Adamczyk (56th), Gauge Gierlach (73rd) and Schiffer Anderson (75th) also were involved in the scoring for Rocky Grove.
Clarion-Limestone finished 16th in the White Division as Logan Lutz (53rd), Ty Rankin (60th) and Jack Craig (89th) were the top runners for the Lions.
Cranberry followed in 19th place while Clarion ended up in 20th place. Kaleb Heath finished in 110th place to lead the Berries while Jonas Wilshire (64th) and Hayden Weber (70th) were the top performers for the Bobcats.
Oil City finished ninth in the Blue Division with a team score of 333 as Jack Mumford led the way in 30th place. Keegan Kirkwood (69th) and Elijah Brosius (76th) also had strong showings for the Oilers.
Franklin did not have enough runners to qualify for team points but Caleb Prettyman finished in 43rd place while Jay Prettyman was close behind in 45th place.
In the girls race, Rocky Grove finished in 16th place with a score of 385 while Cranberry and C-L also had runners competing in the race.
Isabel Griffin paced the Orioles in 64th place while Kaylin Jacoby wasn't far behind in 67th place.
The Berries had three runners place in the top 20 in Kayla Hanna (eighth), Karleigh Shaffer (10th) and Kelsey Hanna (18th) while Adisen Jackson (16th), Clara Coulson (53rd)and Olivia Radaker (87th) led the Lions.
Franklin's Nadalie Latchaw was the only area runner to compete in the Blue Division as she finished in 30th place.
Thompson, Snyder lead Oilers
SHARON -- Clae Thompson and Baine Snyder were the top finishers for the Oil City boys and girls teams as they competed in the Blue Devil Invitational at Buhl Park.
Snyder crossed the finish line in 73rd place as the Oilers girls placed 21st with a score of 490. Jadyn White also ran well for the Oilers in 81st place.
Thompson was the lead runner in 111th place for the Oiler boys as they finished 23rd with a score of 618.