GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
COCHRANTON -- Franklin's girls volleyball season came to a close on Monday night as the Knights dropped a 25-19, 25-14, 25-14 decision at Cochranton High School to Harborcreek in the opening round of the District 10 Class 2A playoffs.
In the loss for Franklin, Sydni Hoobler collected 10 digs and eight kills while Sydney May handed out 20 assists. Gabby LaJeunesse made 15 digs while Abby Boland slammed seven kills.
With the decision, the Knights finish the season with a 12-7 record.
"These seniors, when they were freshman, they didn't win any games," Franklin head coach Matt Jones said, referring to Hoobler, May, LaJeunesse and McKenzie McFadden. "And then this year they won 12 and put us in the playoffs, so it's been a nice turnaround and they were instrumental in that."
GIRLS SOCCER
Forest Area 2, Kane 0
TIONESTA -- Amber Guzzi provided the offense and Emma McFarland preserved the shutout as Forest Area picked up a 2-0 victory over visiting Kane in the quarterfinals of the District 9 Class 1A girls soccer playoffs on Monday.
Guzzi netted a goal in the first half off an assist from Emalie Best to give the Fires a 1-0 advantage at the half. Guzzi then added a second goal off another assist from Best in the second half for insurance to seal up the win.
McFarland made the offense hold up as she made 12 saves in the net to keep the Wolves off the board.
Forest Area will take on the winner of the Karns City vs. Ridgway game in the semifinals on Wednesday.