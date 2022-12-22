Moniteau 46, Clarion 44
WEST SUNBURY -- David Dessicino notched a double-double of 14 points and 17 rebounds as Moniteau ended Clarion's six-game winning streak with a 46-44 decision in a KSAC matchup.
The game was close throughout as coach Scott Fox's Bobcats (6-2) led 14-9 after one quarter, 28-23 at halftime and 42-39 after three frames before the Warriors (4-2) pulled out the win with a 7-2 edge in the final stanza.
Chason Delarosa-Rugg and David Martino followed with nine points apiece for the Warriors while Connor Ealy dropped in eight points.
Devon Lauer topped the Bobcats with 14 points and Dawson Smail netted 12 points.
A-C Valley 46, Sheffield 41
FOXBURG -- Jay Clover and Alex Preston teamed up for a 33-point night as Allegheny-Clarion Valley snapped a two-game skid with a 46-41 verdict over visiting Sheffield in non-conference play.
The Falcons (4-4) jumped out to a 13-8 lead and made it hold up the rest of the way as the teams played to a 33-33 tie over the final three stanzas.
Clover was the leading scorer for the Falcons with 18 points while Preston wasn't far behind with 15 points.
Leihden Wotorson topped the Wolverines with 18 points while Connor Finch had 12 points.
Union 81, Titusville 51
TITUSVILLE -- Zander Laughlin connected on five three-pointers to score a game-high 33 points as Union recorded an 81-51 road victory over Titusville in non-conference action.
Coach Eric Mortimer's Golden Knights, who have won four in a row to improve to 6-2, trailed 16-15 after the opening frame. But, they dominated the rest of the way, outscoring the Rockets 24-11 in the second quarter, 20-16 in the third and 22-8 in the fourth.
Laughlin also contributed nine rebounds and three assists for the Knights, Payton Johnston amassed 23 points, nine boards, four assists and two steals while Dawson Camper collected 15 points and 20 rebounds.
Manny Perez buried four three-pointers to lead the Rockets with 17 points while Isaiah Colon added 11 points.
Cochranton 58, Cranberry 37
Landon Homa and Chase Miller drained 15 points apiece as Cochranton took care of Cranberry, 58-37, in a non-region clash at the Berry Dome.
The Cardinals (2-4) jumped out to an 18-11 lead before extending it to 34-24 at the half. The biggest difference proved to be the third quarter, which saw Cochranton win a 17-7 quarter to put the game out of reach.
Dawson Carroll added eight points in the victory while Dominic Matt chipped in with seven points.
Devin Zerbe led the Berries (1-7) with eight points. Ashton Weaver tacked on seven points, Connor Morrow six points and Ethan Merryman five points.
Cranberry won the junior varsity contest, 41-30.
The Berries will be off until Jan. 3 when it hosts Forest Area.
Grove City 53, Reynolds 21
GROVE CITY -- Brett Loughry dropped in 16 points to lead Grove City to a 53-21 victory at home over Reynolds in non-region play.
The Eagles put the game away early, taking a 12-2 lead after one quarter and a 27-7 edge at the break before coasting in the second half.
Nathan Greer drained 13 points of his own for GC with Gavin Lutz adding on eight points and Kamden Martin seven. Langdon Ferguson tacked on five points.
The Eagles will return to the court on Tuesday at the Hampton Christmas tournament.
WRESTLING
NEW BETHLEHEM -- Cole Bish recorded the lone contested victory for Redbank Valley as the Bulldogs dropped a 58-9 decision to visiting Brookville in District 9 action.
Competing at 127 pounds, Bish grappled his way to an 8-2 victory over Owen Fleming to pick up three points for Redbank Valley. Eli Shaffer notched the only other win for Redbank, a forfeit at 107 pounds.
The Raiders notched eight pins, a major decision and a forfeit on its way to the win.