TENNIS
Erie High 4, Oil City 1
ERIE -- John Sinnotte won a pair of singles matches as Erie High swept a non-region tennis doubleheader from visiting Oil City by scores of 4-1 in each match.
Sinnotte defeated Dylan Bly twice in No. 2 singles by scores of 8-1 in the first match and 8-0 in the second match. Kyle Westfall was a part of two doubles wins as he teamed with Evan Nadzane to record a 8-0 decision over Sam Smith and Austin Meehan and with Joe Salamon to notch and 8-3 verdict over Meehan and Justin Garland.
Salamon was also a part of a second doubles win as he joined Joel Lee to defeat Garland and Harlynn Myers by a score of 8-1. Nate Devlin bested Simon Burkett in singles play by a score of 8-1, Shaan Patel beat Sam Smith by a score of 8-4 while Owen Sinnotte added an 8-5 singles win over Jackson Dilks.
The Oilers (3-11) got their lone wins from Dilks, as he defeated Patel by a score of 8-5 in a No. 1 singles match, and the doubles duo of Burkett and Myers, as they notched an 8-5 victory over Eli Fuchs and Devlin.
Oil City will host Rocky Grove on Monday for Senior Day.
Greenville 4, Rocky Grove 1
Brianna Barnett continued her strong play by picking up Rocky Grove's lone victory in a 4-1 loss at home to Greenville.
Barnett knocked off Zach Morgan at No. 1 singles, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, but the Trojans pulled out the other two singles' matches as Saku Fulita topped Miranda Gardner at No. 2, 6-0, 6-0 and Bryce Stefanovicz downed Cailyn Monaco at No. 3, 6-1, 6-1.
Greenville also picked up a pair of forfeit wins in the doubles' portion of the match.
Rocky Grove will wrap up its season on Monday at Oil City.