TRACK AND FIELD
North Clarion, Moniteau split
WEST SUNBURY -- Kaine McFarland and Mason Burford were each triple winners as North Clarion's boys track and field team upended homestanding Moniteau, 82-67, while the Warriors made it a split by taking the girls meet, 108-42.
McFarland notched a pair of solo victories in the 1,600 and 3,200 while joining Jonas Wilshire, Jackson Nicewonger and Dane Sliker on the winning 3,200 relay. Sliker added a second win in the 800.
Burford took first in the 110 hurdles and triple jump while also taking part in the winning 400 relay alongside Dawson Hotchkiss, Isaac Lerch and Noah Naser. Hotchkiss also added a victory in the 100 while Owen Shaffer rounded out the Wolves' winners by taking the high jump.
Moniteau received wins by Isaiah Thompson (400), Brock Beachem (300 hurdles), Ashton Grossman (200), David Martino (shot put) and Logan Campbell (discus). They also claimed the 1,600 relay, javelin and pole vault, but not names were reported.
On the girls side, Jenna Zendron was a triple winner for the Warriors, winning the 100, 200 and 400. Double winners for Moniteau were Allie Pry (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Ciona Deprano (long jump, triple jump), Autumn Stewart (shot put, discus) and Rylee Henry (high jump) and Carmella Ryan (pole vault), both of whom were also a part of the winning 400 relay with Katie Reott and Riley Ealy. Abbey Jewart tacked on a win in the 1,600 and Kendall Sankey in the javelin.
Gia Babington was also a three-event winner for the She-Wolves, taking the 800 while teaming up with Sophie Babington and Kaitlyn Guth on the victorious 3,200 and 1,600 relays. Raven Cunningham was the fourth team member on the 3,200 and Nicole Fair on the 1,600.
Cunningham also added a second victory in the 3,200 solo.