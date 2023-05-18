Moniteau 14, Union/A-C Valley 2 (5)
WEST FREEDOM -- Mariska Shunk collected a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in five runs as Moniteau cruised past homestanding Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley, 14-2, in a five-inning KSAC matchup.
The Warriors scored in all five frames, plating four in the first, three in the both the second and third and two apiece in the fourth and fifth. The Falcon Knights countered with lone tallies in the first and third.
Emma Covert logged a four-hit, one-RBI effort that also featured a pair of doubles while Lily Staab drove in three runs on two hits. Autumn Stewart also drove in a pair, doubling on one of her two hits.
Mackenzie Parks paced Union/A-C Valley (11-7) with two hits and an RBI with Emerson Stevens also driving in a run. Bella Ielase notched one hit and score both runs in the loss.
In the circle, Covert picked up the win and Parks was tagged with the loss.
The Falcon Knights will be back in action on Monday when the District 9 playoffs get under way. They'll host Forest Area.