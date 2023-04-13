BASEBALL
Union/A-C Valley 16, Venango Catholic 1 (3)
FOXBURG -- Trey Fleming homered and drove in three runs as Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley powered its way past visiting Venango Catholic, 16-1, in a three-inning KSAC affair on Thursday.
The Falcon Knights (5-1) posted four runs in the first, nine in the second and three in the third before the game was ended by the mercy rule. VC's lone tally came in the the third.
Sebastian Link also ripped a solo homer as part of a two-hit effort while Zach Cooper led the squad with three hits -- including a double -- to go along with two RBIs. Bailey Crissman also notched two hits and two RBIs, Lane Bauer collected two hits and Adrian Schmoll added two hits and two RBIs as well.
Alex Preston got the win on the mound, going all three innings, striking out four and walking three while allowing just the one earned run.
Kyle Beichner drove in an RBI in the loss, plating Owen Campbell. The contest marks the season opener for VC, which has a baseball program for the first time since 2016.