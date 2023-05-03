Zach Boland went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs as Franklin pulled out an 8-7 victory over visiting Slippery Rock on Wednesday in Region 2 baseball action.
Coach Brian Schmidt's Knights (6-6 overall, 3-6 R 2) jumped out to a 5-1 lead after one inning of play as Aidan McCracken stroked a RBI double, Kadin Karns followed with a run-scoring single before Boland launched a three-run home run.
Despite the early, lead the Knights had to hold on late as the Rockets scored two runs in the third and four more in the fifth. Franklin added a run in the third on an RBI single by Evan Turner and another run in the fourth on a RBI single by Alex Wible before Ethan Nightingale scored what proved to be the winning run in the fifth on a passed ball.
Karns and Drew Kockler also had two hits apiece for the Knights with Kockler drilling a double while McCracken also had a double and Wible and Turner each had a single.
Nightingale picked up the win on the mound after working three innings in relief of starter Matt Wimer. He allowed only one hit while striking out two and walking six.
Dylan Gordon and Brett Galcik each had a hit and two RBIs for the Rockets while Ryan Double had a double and a single and Sal Mineo added two singles.
Franklin will host Conneaut Area today.
Gremlins sweep Falcon Knights
RIMERSBURG -- Sam Morganti was a four-time winner, but it wasn't enough as Karns City came away with an 83-67 win over Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley in a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference dual meet.
Morganti won the 200 and 400 while he also ran legs on the winning 400 and 1,600 relay teams. He was joined by Aiden Fox, Skylar Roxbury and Logan Skibinski on the 400 relay and by Roxbury, Ian Morganti and Fox on the 1,600 relay.
Roxbury was a three-time winner as he also finished first in the 110 hurdles, Landon Chalmers was a double winner with first places in the shot put and discus while Hayden Smith added a victory in the high jump.