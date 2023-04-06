TENNIS
Fairview 4, Oil City 1
Spencer Greene recorded the lone victory for Oil City's boys tennis team as the homestanding Oilers dropped a 4-1 decision to Fairview in non-region play on Thursday.
Greene upended Teagan Ruks by a 6-3, 6-3 margin to claim the No. 3 singles match. In other singles action, Jackson Dilks dropped a 6-1, 6-0 match to Aditya Turaga at No. 1 while at No. 2, Dylan Bly came up short against Amani Thomas, 6-2, 6-0.
Oil City's duo of Simon Burkett and Austin Meehan forced a three-set contest against Alex Germain and Connor Dystra but fell 6-2, 1-6, 6-2. The other doubles match saw Justin Garland and Harlynn Myers fall 6-0, 6-2 to Ben Thomas and Charlie Allen.
Oil City (1-3) will host Grove City on Wednesday.
TRACK & FIELD
Warriors sweep Berries
WEST SUNBURY -- Led by triple winners David Martino, Allen Matz, Ashton Grossman, Jenna Zendron and Rylee Long, Moniteau's boys and girls track and field teams recorded a sweep of visiting Cranberry on Wednesday by scores of 81-67 and 93-48.
In the boys meet, Martino had firsts in the 100 and long jump, as well as taking part on the 400 relay. Grossman was also on the 400 relay and won both the 200 dash and 300 hurdles while Matz claimed the 800 and 1,600 runs and was a member of the 3,200 relay.
Double winners for the Warriors included Christian Rasmussen (3,200, 3,200 relay) and Mathew Martino (shot, discus).
Ashton Weaver and Kaleb Heath were multiple winners for the Berries. Weaver captured the triple jump and high jump while Heath won the 400 and was on the 1,600 relay.
In the girls meet, Zendron took the 400 and was on two winning relays -- the 400 and the 1,600. Long was also part of the 400 relay and she also placed first in the 200 and the high jump.
Adding two wins apiece for Moniteau were Allie Pry (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Emma Covert (shot, discus) and Carmella Ryan (400 relay, pole vault).
Kayla Hanna was a triple winner for Cranberry with firsts in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs, as well as joining the 3,200 relay. Laiyla Russell added wins in the 100 dash and long jump.