BOYS SOCCER
Franklin 5, Eisenhower 1
RUSSELL -- Franklin's Nate Pfennigwerth rifled in all five goals as the Knights notched a 5-1 road win over Eisenhower in Region 4 action.
The five goals give Pfennigwerth 18 for the season, which is tied for the team lead with Gage Haniwalt.
Pfennigwerth opened the scoring in the third minute after taking a pass from Haniwalt and burying it in the net.
Eisenhower tied it just two minutes later on a goal by Austin Hannold, but Pfennigwerth made it 2-1 in the 34th minute after another assist from Haniwalt.
Franklin poured it on after intermission as Pfennigwerth finished the hat trick with goals in the 51st, 60th and 67th minutes. His first goal of the second half was unassisted while Caleb Griffin and Ben Yard assisted on his second and third goals.
Reston Weismann made eight saves in goal for the Knights, now 9-4-1 overall and 7-3-0 in the region.
"Nate worked extremely hard behind the defensive line and he eventually found his rhythm and spacing," Franklin coach Todd Willis said. "He got himself into some good scoring positions.
"Quinn Ritchey also played a key role and gave us a lift defensively," Willis added. "And Ethan Umbenhaur also did a great job after we switched him to midfield."
Franklin will be back in a ction at 4 p.m. on Monday at Oil City.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sharon 3, Oil City 2
SHARON -- Oil City claimed two of the three singles matches but dropped both doubles contests in falling to homestanding Sharon, 3-2, in Region 1 action on Thursday.
In the No. 1 singles clash, OC's Emily Russell upended Megan Messina, 6-3, 6-1, while the No. 3 matchup saw Kylee Copley take care of Rachael Sadowski, 6-1, 6-0. The Oilers dropped the No. 2 contest, 6-3, 6-2, with Ella Connelly defeating Cassidy Sutley.
Sharon stormed back in the doubles showdowns with Katie Jennings and Katie Lapikas pulling out a 6-1, 6-0, decision over Breanna Terwilliger and Olivia Bauer. The second doubles decision saw Oil City's Hannah Krug and Gracie Singleton win the first set, 6-4, over Abbey Baron and Rachel Lewis, but Baron and Lewis took the next two, 6-2, 6-2.
Oil City (4-9 overall, 4-6 R1) will host Wilmington on Monday.