Braving grueling temperatures and the rugged terrain of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, a local woman recently competed in the 101-mile Tahoe Rim Traile Endurance Run in Carson City, Nevada -- and she won.
On July 16-17, Tami Walbourn-Sari, a Polk area resident, competed in the event for the second time and shaved an hour and a half off of her previous time, finishing in 30:31:56. That strong effort was good enough to win the 40-49 age group by more than two hours. It was also the second best time overall among females.
The race, which started with 145 total runners but saw only 61 finish the 101.6 mile course, began and ended at Western Nevada College in Carson City, Nevada. Starting at an elevation of 4,888 feet, runners climb as high as 9,214 feet with significant changes in elevation taking place throughout the trail. And, to make the condition even more formidable, temperature hovered near 100 degrees during the event.
Due to Walbourn-Sari's high finish in the event, she's already been invited back to compete in the 2023 race.
Making the trip to Carson City to support her efforts were her husband Kevin and their sons Reece and Kelan, as well as her parents Rick and Kathy.