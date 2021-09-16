Oil City's Emily Russell, Payton Burk and Cassidy Sutley rolled to straight-set singles' victories on Thursday as the Oilers blanked homestanding Franklin, 5-0, in a Region 1 girls tennis matchup.
Russell got the Oilers rolling with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Franklin's Alex Nardozzi at No. 1 singles, Burk followed with a 6-0, 6-1 triumph over Alysa Rial at No. 2 while Sutley sealed up the team win with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Kilia Harris at No. 3.
Oil City, now 4-5 on the season, also swept the doubles' matches. Emily Bly and Kylee Copley topped Ariela Swerm and Allie Miller at No. 1, 6-0, 6-0 while the No. 2 team of Breanna Terwilliger and Olivia Blauser won by forfeit.
Both teams will play again on Tuesday. Oil City travels to Hermitage for a 3:30 p.m. doubleheader against Kennedy Catholic while Franklin will visit Grove City.
BOYS GOLF
Corry captures R-4 title
Led by the 1-2 finish of Maxx Rimdzius and Nate James, Corry's boys golf team officially clinched the Region 4 championship in the final mega match of the season, which was held at Wanango Country Club.
Rimdzius once again was the medalist as he fired a 76 while James was second overall after carding a 79.
Corry finished with 25 points as a team, followed by Oil City (17), Franklin (13), Titusville (12) and Rocky Grove (8).
Scoring for coach Evan Basham's Oilers were Will McMahon (84), Charlie Motter (85), Jacob Teeter (92) and Logan Loughran (96).
Franklin was paced by Aidan McCracken's 81. He was joined by Avery Purich (92), Zach Rugh (93) and Evan Turner (103).
Kasen Neely led Titusville with an 83 and Tyler Durstine with a 91 while Rocky Grove's scoring golfers were Travis Knupp (94), Aaron Wetjen (95), Braden Eyler (99) and Brett Stevenson (111).
GIRLS GOLF
Stewart sparks Warriors
KOSSUTH -- Moniteau's Autumn Stewart fired the low round of 44 to lead the Warriors to a first-place finish in a KSAC girls mega match at Hi-Level Golf Course.
Emma Covert added a 46 and Brynne Barger a 47 for a team total of 137.
Cranberry, the only other school to field a full team, was second with a 151. Kendell Findlay led the Berries with a 46, followed by Alaina Hogue with a 51 and Brooke Whitling with a 54.
Others who competed included Moniteau's Mariska Shunk (48), Kendall Sankey (52), Elizabeth Fox (53), Katie Fallen (60) and Alexis Hawke (72), Cranberry's Emily Mong (58), Allegheny-Clarion Valley's Evie Bliss (59) and Keystone's Paige Matthews (61).
The next KSAC mega match will be at 2 p.m. today and once again be played at Hi-Level Golf Course.