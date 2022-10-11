Led by first-place finisher Jack Mumford, Oil City's boys cross country team took five of the first six places on Tuesday to defeat homestanding Titusville, 16-41, and clinch the Region 7 championship in the process. It is Oil City's first boys cross country title since the 1993 season. Titusville's girls also wrapped up the R-7 crown by topping the Oilers, 24-34.
Mumford had a winning time of 17:36 in the varsity boys race for coach Trevor Johnson's Oilers. Elijah Brosius was second, just seven seconds back, while Keegan Kirkwood was third, Eli Collins was fourth and Andy McGarvie placed sixth.
Titusville's top finisher was fifth-place finisher Isaiah Yoder.
In the girls race, the Rockets were paced by first-place finisher Anna Mehlenbacher, who clocked in at 21:17.
Scoring for the Oilers were Kennedy Liederbach (second), Ella Speece (fourth), Sophia Garmong (ninth), Payton Liederbach (11th) and Olivia Vorse (14th).
Titusville's Evan Slocum won the junior high boys race while Oil City's Corabel Shiley took the girls event.
Oil City will next compete on Saturday in the Rocky Grove Invitational at Two Mile Run County Park.
Eagles sweep Knights
LINESVILLE -- Franklin's Nadalie Latchaw and Caleb Prettyman were victorious as individuals, but Conneaut Area came away with a Region 7 sweep over the Knights in the team competition.
Latchaw took first place inn the varsity girls race with a time of 21:29, which was more than two minutes faster than runner-up Kaylee Montes of Conneaut Area. However, the Knights dropped a 15-50 decision as they had only four runners.
Caleb Prettyman won the varsity boys race with a time of 18:18 while teammate Jay Prettyman finished in second place :54 behind, but the Eagles took five of the next six places to post a 26-31 verdict.
Madison Marsh (fifth), Olivia Tawney (sixth) and Lilliana Fonzo (ninth) also competed for the Franklin girls.
Kyle Phipps (seventh), Hayden Bellis (ninth) and Trace Silvis (12th) rounded out the Franklin boys' top five runners.
Franklin's Justeyn Winner took first place in the junior high girls race.
Franklin will compete in the Rocky Grove Invitational on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Forest Area 1, Redbank Valley 1 (2 OT)
NEW BETHLEHEM -- Forest Area's Jadyn Reisinger scored a goal just one minute into the contest, but the Fires couldn't connect again and wound up playing to a 1-1 stalemate against Redbank Valley.
The host Bulldogs got the equalizer in the 55th minute off the foot of Ember Hetrick, although neither team scored again through regulation and then through two overtime periods.
Goalie Emma McFarland finished with 18 saves for the Fires (9-3-1), who will host Brockway on Thursday at Marienville.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairview 5, Oil City 0
FAIRVIEW -- Trinity Fox, Hannah Nichols and Mackenzie Jewell recorded singles' victories as Fairview blanked visiting Oil City, 5-0 in a non-region match.
Coach Amy Serbati's Oilers finished the season at 4-11 overall and 4-7 in Region 1.
Fox opened at No. 1 singles with a 10-0 win over the Oilers' Emily Russell and Nichols followed at No. 2 with a 10-1 verdict over Cassidy Sutley. Jewell then sealed up the team win with a 10-5 victory over Kylee Copley at No. 3.
The Tigers also swept the doubles matches. At No. 1, Carolyn Burner and Lydia Soltis topped Breanna Terwilliger and Olivia Blauser, 10-3, while at No. 2, Mia LaQuidara and Paranita Satheesh downed Hannah Krug and Natalie Arnink, 10-1.