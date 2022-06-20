What started out as something that a father and son could spend time doing together has turned into something that the entire community can take part in -- and it comes in the form of a clay oval that spans 1/8 of a mile.
On June 4th, Lockhart Raceway officially opened for action and both racers and fans got their first looks at the impressive facility, which allows go-kart racers of nearly all ages to display their skills.
“Shockingly, go-karting wasn’t really a big part of my life,” owner/operator Joe Lockhart said. “Racing was, but I more-or-less got involved with it when my son became old enough to race, which was when he was three.”
But being around racing his whole life, from motocross bikes to Pro Stock cars to Monster Jam, he noticed that there was a lack of time and effort being put into the go-kart scene.
“So, in my mind, I wanted to provide a premier facility for families to come and develop, because my son and I are close because of our bond with racing … My objective was to just give the experience that I got with my son to other families," Lockhart said.
And a premier facility it is.
Located on Horsecreek Road in Seneca, the banked track features everything you could want for a night of fun, whether you’re kicking up dirt around the oval or just sitting in the bleachers, including a concession stand, a fully stocked Speed Shop and even a Victory Lane, where winners can be put on display.
The track is a culmination of a little more than three years of building and hard work, of which Lockhart is adamant was put in by more than just him.
“I certainly don’t want any praise or anything,” Lockhart said. “As we got deeper and deeper in, the amount of sponsors has been incredible. It’s good and it’s needed for our area. I don’t really care to take the credit for it because when you look at all the other people who are supporting it, it’s really a community effort. It’s not a ‘me’ thing; it’s definitely a ‘we’ thing, including the commitments that our staff has made.”
And that dedication has paid off as the first few races have pulled in roughly 125 races and 600 people per event, drawing in competitors and spectators, not just locally, but from all over, which is not only good for the track, but good for the area as well.
“We had people from Canada, Ohio, New York, Maryland, West Virginia and a lot of central and eastern Pennsylvania teams,” Lockhart said. “So we had a wide range of participants, and this wasn’t my projection. But, looking back on it, the amount of revenue from other areas coming into our community is great. We had talked to Spanky's and Strawberry Delight, and it was one of their biggest Saturdays they’ve ever had, which is great.”
Like anything with a lot of moving parts, however, the raceway's opening hasn't come without a few bumps in the road, but they're being ironed out with each passing event.
"The first night we raced was a mess," Lockhart said. "Everything we anticipated hiccup-wise wasn't an issue, but everything else was. And when I say everything went wrong, I mean everything. Even our fireworks, which were pre-programmed, went off in the middle of the day instead of at night.
"But, the following weekend went a lot better. I'd say 90 percent better," he added. "It was pretty smooth. Our courtesy curfew is 11 p.m., and we were done by twenty after 10, and we still had some hiccups, so I think we can cut that down even more."
Weather permitting, the track will hold races nearly every Thursday and Saturday through the end of August. Gates open on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. with hot laps following at 6 p.m. the races at 7:30 p.m. while Saturday's gates open at 2:30 p.m. with hot laps at 5 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m.
For a full schedule of events and more information, visit Lockhartraceway.com or find them on Facebook at Lockhart Raceway.