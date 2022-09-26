GOLF
Sailors tie for sixth
HERMITAGE -- Lakeview's Adam Snyder fired an 82 to help the Sailors to a sixth-place tie on Monday in the Kennedy Catholic Tournament held at Tam O'Shanter Golf Course.
Also scoring for coach Ralph Sundelin's Sailors, who had a 349 total, were Owen Dye with an 87, Jackson Gadsby with an 88 and Chris Mong with a 92.
Grove City finished eighth out of 26 teams with a 355. Scoring for coach Dennis Ranker's Eagles were Tyler Hamilton (86), Trent Nemec (88), Logan Goodrich (90) and Ethan Cunningham (91).
Jacob Wolok of Slippery Rock was the individual champion after firing a 73. Hunter Swidzinski of Butler was second (74), Moon Township's Hunter Wilson (78) was third while Wyatt Kos of Butler and Aiden Enoch of Hickory tied for fourth with 79s.
Moon Township was the team champion with a 323, followed by Butler (325), Saegertown (344), Meadville (346) and Hickory (348).