BOYS SOCCER
Franklin 14, Saegertown 0
SAEGERTOWN -- Franklin's Gage Haniwalt blasted in five goals and Spencer Riley recorded his first career hat trick as the Knights crushed homestanding Saegertown, 14-0 in Region 4 action.
Haniwalt, who also added two assists, now has a team-high 10 goals for coach Todd Willis' Knights (4-2-1 overall, 4-1-0 R4).
Riley opened the scoring just 45 seconds into the match off an assist from Caleb Griffin before Haniwalt added his first of the night in the third minute.
Riley scored the next two goals off feeds from Haniwalt in the 21st and 24th minutes to make it 4-0 before Haniwalt scored three more goals in the final 12 minutes of the half to push the Knights' lead to 7-0 at the break. Haniwalt was assisted by Seldon Bean on the first goal and Ethan Umbenhaur on the second.
The rout continued in the second half as Bean scored the first of his two goals in the opening minute and Haniwalt added his fifth of the night in the 49th minute. Both goals was unassisted.
Connor Ritchey and Bean each scored in the next two minutes, Ritchey was set up by Griffin and he was the helper on Bean's tally. Griffin made it 12-0 on a penalty kick in the 66th minute, Quinn Ritchey had an unassisted goal in the 73rd minute and Umbenhaur closed the scoring off a feed from Quinn Ritchey in the 76th minute.
Goalie Reston Weismann was credited with five saves in the shutout.
"Our midfielders -- Gage Haniwalt, Seldon Bean and Quinn Ritchey -- really controlled the game," coach Willis said. "And Spencer was in the right places today and scored as a striker should."
Franklin will be back in action on Thursday at home against Titusville.
CROSS COUNTRY
Orioles split with Panthers
SAEGERTOWN -- Ethan Knapp led a 2-3-4-5-6 finish for the Rocky Grove boys cross country team as the Orioles came away with a 20-39 win over Saegertown in a Region 3 meet. Isabel Griffin won the varsity girls race for the Rocky Grove girls, but the Panthers earned a split with a 25-33 decision.
Saegertown's Sam Hetrick won the varsity boys race with a time of 16:55, but the Orioles had the next five finishers, led by Knapp in second with a time of 17:26. Evan Wolfgong followed in third place while Easton Adamczyk (fourth), Schiffer Anderson (fifth) and Gauge Gierlach (sixth) rounded out the scoring runners for Rocky Grove.
Griffin crossed the finish line with a time of 22:10, but the Panthers took five of the next seven places to record the victory. Kaylin Jacoby finished in third place for the Orioles while the rest of the team's scoring runners included Ellie Coyer (seventh), Sophie Wehrle (10th) and Ryleigh Baughman (12th).
Rocky Grove's Jayden Miller won the junior high boys race.
Rocky Grove will travel to Hershey on Saturday to compete in the PIAA Foundation race.