On Wednesday night at Corry, Clarion fell to the Beavers, 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 in a non-conference match.
Grace Ochs led the Bobcats with 26 assists, seven digs and five points, Aryana Girvan had 11 kills, 11 digs and seven points and Hadlee Campbell had 17 digs and five kills. Also chipping in were Taylor Alston with eight kills, five assists and four digs, Bri Pierce with 16 digs and both Adia Needham and Sophie Babington with four kills each.
Corry also won the junior varsity match, 25-12, 25-13. Natalie Durich had eight digs for Clarion and Kelsey Best added seven.
GIRLS TENNIS
Greenville at Oil City (susp.)
Oil City's Senior Day festivities were interrupted by rain on Thursday during the Oilers' Region 1 home match with Greenville.
Coach Amy Serbati's were up 1-0 when play was suspended, although the Oiler seniors were recognized indoors. The remainder of the match will be completed at a later date.
Emily Russell won her match at No. 1 singles over Hollie Addison, 6-0, 6-0.
Cassidy Sutley and Kylee Copley also lead their matches at No. 2 and No. 3 singles. Sutley defeated Megan Kelley, 6-4 in the first set and leads 2-0 in the second set while Copley topped Allie McConnell, 6-1 in the opening set and holds a 5-1 lead in the second set.
Also, Oil City's No. 1 doubles team of Breanna Terwilliger and Olivia Blauser won their first set over Ada Wentling and Lily Butcher, 6-4, and hold a 3-0 lead in the second set. The No. 2 doubles match did not get started. Oil City's Hannah Krug and Gracie Singleton will face off against Sylvia Novak and Sarah Cooper.