Martha Breene was initially elected to be the local Republican Party's chairman in 2004, when she replaced Jim Miller.
She served in the role until 2013, when she opted to not take on another two-year term, which made room for Bob Martin to take over.
Breene again became chairman in 2017 and had served in that capacity up until her death.
Until his death, her husband, Charles “Charlie Breene,” had been active for many years in Pennsylvania and local Republican politics.
Charles Breene was a longtime member of the Republican State Committee and also served as a member of the Republican State Finance Committee starting in 1989.
The couple's son, Sam Breene, is chairman of the Venango County board of commissioners.