Memorial Day events will be observed Monday, May 29, in Franklin with two services and a parade downtown.
A memorial service for U. S. Navy veterans will be held at 9 a.m. on the 13th Street bridge, which will be followed by a service at the Franklin Cemetery Civil War Monument at 9:30 a.m. The parade will step off at 10 a.m. with lineup starting at 9 a.m.
The community service in Bandstand Park will begin at 11 a.m. The program will begin with the national anthem, sung by 2LT Victoria Stachelrodt, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Major Don Beatty Composite Squadron 501 Civil Air Patrol.
Opening and closing prayers will be provided by VFW Post 1835 Auxiliary Chaplin Julie Mansfield. Master of ceremony is Rick McCleary, guest speaker will be CW3 (Ret.) Randy J. Stachelrodt (a 29-year U.S. Navy and Army veteran with multiple deployments) and the grand marshal is Dale Walter, U.S. Army Veteran (Vietnam era).
The names of deceased Venango County veterans of the past 12 months will be read at this service by Richard B. Supak.
The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard is in charge of the community service and the parade with John Flick serving as chairman.
The parade will begin at 13th and Chestnut streets and proceed north on 13th Street to Liberty Street, where it will turn right onto Liberty Street going east ending at South Park Street (Bandstand Park, Venango County Vietnam Veterans Honor Roll).
Parade lineup
1st Division (begins at the corner of 13th and Chestnut streets and goes backward onto Railroad Street) — Franklin police cruiser, V.E.T.S. H.G. Color Guard, Kent and Lou Ann McFadden 1942 Ford GPW WWII Jeep with grand marshal, Dale Walter and wife, Martha, V.E.T.S. H.G. bus, state Rep. R. Lee James, Franklin Mayor Doug Baker and City of Franklin Council, The Franklin H.S. Black Knight Marching Band, Catholic War Veterans Post 1741, and Franklin VFW Post 1835 and Auxiliary.
2nd Division (Railroad Street to 12th Street) — Franklin Silver Cornet Band, Franklin Elks Lodge 110, Starlite Xpress, Major Don Beatty Composite Squadron 501 Civil Air Patrol (U.S. Air Force Auxiliary), Venango Chapter of the (DAR) Daughters of the American Revolution, Edify Learning Center, D.U.V. — Daughters of the Union Veterans of The Civil War.
3rd Division (12th Street between Railroad and Chestnut streets) — Venango County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania Gun Owners Association, Christian Motorcyclists Association (PA Prayer Warriors), Community Ambulance Service Inc., Jack D. Hoffman, 1951 Ford truck, Bob Sandieson, 1962 Chevy C10 short bed truck and 1929 Model A Ford, Bryan Sandieson, 1984 CJ-7 Jeep, U. S. Army Reserves 298th Transportation Company, Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, City of Franklin Fire Department.